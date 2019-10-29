29-Oct-2019 9:39 AM
Russian carriers pax up 8% to 14m in Sep-2019, intl cargo down 11%
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (28-Oct-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 12.8 million, +7.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.0 million, +2.7%;
- International: 5.8 million, +14.8%;
- Traffic (RPKs): +10.1%;
- Domestic: +2.9%;
- International: +16.0%;
- Cargo and mail volume: 98,884 tons, -6.3%;
- Domestic: 28,438 tons, +7.9%;
- International: 70,446 tons, -11.0%;
- Load factor: 87.1%, -0.6ppt;
- Domestic: 84.8%, -1.8pps;
- International: 88.9%, +0.3ppts;
- Nine months ended Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 99.1 million, +11.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 56.3 million, +6.8%;
- International: 42.9 million, +17.5%;
- Traffic (RPKs): +13.1%;
- Domestic: +8.1%;
- International: +17.1%;
- Cargo and mail volume: 821,508 tons, -4.2%;
- Domestic: 219,133 tons, +4.5%;
- International: 602,375 tons, -7.0%;
- Load factor: 84.7%, -0.1ppt;
- Domestic: 843.3%, -0.1ppts;
- International: 85.8%, -0.1ppts. [more - original PR - Russian]
