29-Oct-2019 9:39 AM

Russian carriers pax up 8% to 14m in Sep-2019, intl cargo down 11%

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (28-Oct-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Sep-2019:
    • Passengers: 12.8 million, +7.9% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 7.0 million, +2.7%;
      • International: 5.8 million, +14.8%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): +10.1%; 
      • Domestic: +2.9%;
      • International: +16.0%;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 98,884 tons, -6.3%;
      • Domestic: 28,438 tons, +7.9%;
      • International: 70,446 tons, -11.0%;
    • Load factor: 87.1%, -0.6ppt;
      • Domestic: 84.8%, -1.8pps;
      • International: 88.9%, +0.3ppts;
  • Nine months ended Sep-2019:
    • Passengers: 99.1 million, +11.2% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 56.3 million, +6.8%;
      • International: 42.9 million, +17.5%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): +13.1%; 
      • Domestic: +8.1%;
      • International: +17.1%;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 821,508 tons, -4.2%;
      • Domestic: 219,133 tons, +4.5%;
      • International: 602,375 tons, -7.0%;
    • Load factor: 84.7%, -0.1ppt;

