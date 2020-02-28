28-Feb-2020 9:58 AM
Russian carriers pax up 7% to 9m in Jan-2020, cargo up 7%
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (27-Jan-2020) the following traffic highlights in Jan-2020:
- Passengers: 8.9 million, +6.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.7 million, +8.4%;
- International: 5.2 million, +5.7%;
- Traffic (RPKs): +9.8%;
- Domestic: +5.8%;
- International: +12.5%;
- Cargo and mail volume: 80,347 tons, +7.1%;
- Domestic: 21,107 tons, +17.7%;
- International: 59,240 tons, +3.8%;
- Load factor: 78.8%, -0.2pp;
- Domestic: 74.6%, -2.3pp;
- International: 81.8%, +1.3pp. [more - original PR - Russian].