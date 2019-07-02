Become a CAPA Member
2-Jul-2019 9:49 AM

Russian carriers' pax up 12% in five months ended May-2019, cargo down 5%

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (01-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Five months ended May-2019:
    • Passengers: 44.9 million, +12.3% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 26.2 million, +8.4%;
      • International: 18.7 million, +18.3%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): 114,350.7 million, +14.1% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 46,796.9 million, +10.2%;
      • International: 67,553.8 million, +17.0%;
    • Load factor: 80.6%, +0.2ppts;
      • Domestic: 78.9%, +0.7ppts;
      • International: 81.8%, -0.4ppts;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 431,333 tons, -4.6%;
      • Domestic: 109,331 tons, -0.1%;
      • International: 322,002 tons, -6.0%;
  • May-2019:
    • Passengers: 10.8 million, +13.9% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 5.8 million, +6.7%;
      • International: 4.9 million, +23.9%;
    • Traffic (RPKs): 26,120.8 million, +15.4% year-on-year; 
      • Domestic: 10,694.0 million, +8.1%;
      • International: 15,426.7 million, +21.0%;
    • Load factor: 80.3%, +0.7ppts;
      • Domestic: 79.6%, +0.8pps;
      • International: 80.9%, +0.7ppts;
    • Cargo and mail volume: 95,264 tons, -2.8%;

