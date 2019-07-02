2-Jul-2019 9:49 AM
Russian carriers' pax up 12% in five months ended May-2019, cargo down 5%
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (01-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Five months ended May-2019:
- Passengers: 44.9 million, +12.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 26.2 million, +8.4%;
- International: 18.7 million, +18.3%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 114,350.7 million, +14.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 46,796.9 million, +10.2%;
- International: 67,553.8 million, +17.0%;
- Load factor: 80.6%, +0.2ppts;
- Domestic: 78.9%, +0.7ppts;
- International: 81.8%, -0.4ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 431,333 tons, -4.6%;
- Domestic: 109,331 tons, -0.1%;
- International: 322,002 tons, -6.0%;
- May-2019:
- Passengers: 10.8 million, +13.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.8 million, +6.7%;
- International: 4.9 million, +23.9%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 26,120.8 million, +15.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 10,694.0 million, +8.1%;
- International: 15,426.7 million, +21.0%;
- Load factor: 80.3%, +0.7ppts;
- Domestic: 79.6%, +0.8pps;
- International: 80.9%, +0.7ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 95,264 tons, -2.8%;
- Domestic: 23,514 tons, -3.2%;
- International: 71,750 tons, -2.7%. [more - original PR - Russian]
