Loading
14-May-2018 9:44 AM

Russian carriers' pax up 10% in Apr-2018

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (11-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in Apr-2018, according to operational data:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More