14-May-2018 9:44 AM
Russian carriers' pax up 10% in Apr-2018
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (11-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in Apr-2018, according to operational data:
- Passenger numbers: 8.2 million, +10.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): 20.3 billion, +10.4%;
- Passenger numbers for the top carriers in Feb-2018:
- Aeroflot: 2.8 million, +7.5%;
- S7 Airlines: 845,300, +21.7%;
- Ural Airlines: 637,500, +18.7%. [more - original PR - Russian]