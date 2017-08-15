Russia and China hold air services talks, agree to more liberalisation

Russian Aviation Authority Civil Aviation Working Group and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported (14-Aug-2017) details of their meeting held during Jul-2017. Talks covered:
- An agreement to expand local air services, triangular air services and overflying arrangements for airlines from both states;
- Airworthiness cooperation issues between the two states;
- Agreed to permit Russian designated airlines to coterminalise on any two points among Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Kunming, Tianjin, Dalian, Shenyang and Xi'an for scheduled all cargo services and allow Chinese designated airlines to exercise similar coterminalisation for scheduled all cargo services on any two points among eight points as freely selected by the Chinese side in Russia;
- Agreed that on the basis of reciprocity, designated airlines may operate 'open-jaw' scheduled passenger and combination services on no more than 38 routes, provided that each sector shall be counted as a half frequency against the frequency entitlements on the specified routes;
- Agreed that Russian designated airlines may operate scheduled all cargo services on the routes of Moscow-Beijing, Shanghai-Yekaterinburg/Krasnoyarsk/Khabarovsk provided such services are counted against the frequency entitlements of the specified routes of Moscow-Beijing/Shanghai respectively;
- Agreed that airlines from both states are entitled to enter into cooperative arrangements, including codesharing. [more - original PR]