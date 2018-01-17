Russian airports handle 180m pax in 2017

Russia's Minister of Transport Maksim Sokolov reported (16-Jan-2018) Russia's airports handled 180 million passengers in 2017, including 88 million recorded by Moscow airports. Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport handled more than 16 million passengers, up 22% year-on-year. Mr Sokolov added: "I am pleased to say that apart from the airports of the Moscow aviation hub and St Petersburg's Pulkovo, the five million mark was surpassed by four regional airports: in Yekaterinburg (over 5.4 million people), Novosibirsk, Sochi and Simferopol". [more - original PR - English/Russian]
17-Jan-2018 11:11 AM