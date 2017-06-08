Russia to prioritise domestic aircraft

Russia's Government announced (07-Jun-2017) plans to focus on increasing the deployment of Russian aircraft by Russian carriers in the medium term. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said: "we will manufacture such aircraft, then... we will limit state structures in the acquisition of foreign aircraft". Russia's Government plans to provide RUB7.2 billion (EUR112.6 million) in three years to support carriers under four subsidy programmes. Carriers operating with modern, Russian aircraft are to be among the first to receive funds. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev added companies with a state ownership element must give priority to Russian aircraft when purchasing equipment. [more - original PR - Russian]