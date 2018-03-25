26-Mar-2018 9:48 AM
Russia to invest EUR352m in federal funds for airport development in 2018
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced (23-Mar-2018) RUB24.8 billion (EUR351.6 million) in budget funds will be invested into airport development in 2018. Investments will include:
- RUB19.2 billion (EUR272.1 million) for preparation of airports for the 2018 FIFA World Cup;
- RUB2.2 billion (EUR31.2 million) for the development of Far East airports;
- RUB1.0 billion (EUR14.2 million) for the development of Baikal airport;
- RUB1.2 billion (EUR17.0 million) for the development of Arctic airports. [more - original PR - Russian]