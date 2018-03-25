Loading
26-Mar-2018 9:48 AM

Russia to invest EUR352m in federal funds for airport development in 2018

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced (23-Mar-2018) RUB24.8 billion (EUR351.6 million) in budget funds will be invested into airport development in 2018. Investments will include:

  • RUB19.2 billion (EUR272.1 million) for preparation of airports for the 2018 FIFA World Cup;
  • RUB2.2 billion (EUR31.2 million) for the development of Far East airports;
  • RUB1.0 billion (EUR14.2 million) for the development of Baikal airport;
  • RUB1.2 billion (EUR17.0 million) for the development of Arctic airports. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More