27-Feb-2020 8:05 AM
Russia to extend existing coronavirus restrictions to Apr-2020 and introduce additional measures
Russia's emergency response centre reached (26-Feb-2020) a decision on the following measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak:
- Extend existing restrictions relating to land border, air services, international events and other bans from 01-Mar-2020 to 01-Apr-2020;
- Ban South Korea air services from 01-Mar-2020, with the exception of Aeroflot and Aurora services. Aurora will operate charters to ensure the return of all Russian citizens from South Korea. Aeroflot will operate services via Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport's terminal F;
- Ban the issue of transit visas from Iran, effective 28-Feb-2020 and a ban on the issue of visas, with the exception of business and humanitarian visas. Aeroflot and Iranian carriers continue to operate air services between Iran and Russia, passengers are to be handled at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport's terminal F;
- Recommend Russian citizens and tour operators refrain from travel to Italy. [more - original PR - Russian/English]