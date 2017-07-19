Russia to allocate EUR880m for development of aviation industry in 2018

Russia's President Vladimir Putin reported (18-Jul-2017) RUB52 billion (EUR760.8 million) was allocated under the Aviation Industry Development programme in 2017. Mr Putin added "and there are plans to allocate 60 billion in 2018". Mr Putin said: "It is also important in this context to increase the production of high-tech, science-intensive products and promote the development of the entire national economy". Civil aviation production increased by 21% year-on-year in 2016. [more - original PR - English/Russian]