Russia restricts Turkey air operations from Apr-2021 to Jun-2021

Russia's Government announced (12-Apr-2021) plans to restrict regular and charter air services between Russia and Turkey, effective 15-Apr-2021 to 01-Jun-2021, due to the status of the coronavirus pandemic. Operations will be limited to twice weekly Moscow-Istanbul service. Russian travellers in Turkey will be able to return to Russia and tour operators have been advised to suspend the sale of travel between Russia and Turkey for the affected period. The Russian Government will review the restrictions if the pandemic situation in Turkey stabilises.