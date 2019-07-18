Russia requires new regional carrier to support Far East services

Russia's Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Aleksandr Kozlov announced (17-Jul-2019) the need for a new regional carrier to support transportation between Far East regions. Mr Kozlov said a government decree on the project was issued in 2017, however the task was not completed. Mr Kozlov said work on the project will resume. Mr Kozlov added: "We are prepared to find funds and acquire, for example 20 aircraft for light aviation. We are considering Ulan Ude Aviation Plant which is prepared to issue the model TVS-2DTS Baikal". [more - original PR - Russian]