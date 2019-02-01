Russia plans to complete detailed design work for supersonic aircraft project by 2026

Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced (31-Jan-2019) the development of a demonstrator supersonic passenger jet is scheduled to be conducted from 2020 to 2022, and the front end engineering and detail design from 2022 to 2026 (TASS, 31-Jan-2019). Design work will be conducted by United Aircraft Corporation and associated manufacturers, in cooperation with aviation institutes. The Ministry of Industry and Trade noted Russia does not have the power unit necessary for the development of the aircraft, with the serial NK-32 engine considered unable to meet modern requirements for deployment in civil aviation. The Ministry of Industry and Trade considers technical characteristics of the project for the development of a supersonic passenger aircraft, with the inclusion of a prospective engine, could be based on the result of work conducted by Central AeroHydrodynamic Institute. [more - original PR - Russian]