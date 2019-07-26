26-Jul-2019 9:54 AM
Russia pax up 10% to 12.6m in Jun-2019, domestic load factor and cargo increase
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (25-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- 1H2019:
- Passengers: 57.7 million, +12.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 33.2 million, +8.1%;
- International: 24.5 million, +18.1%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 145,749.1 million, +14.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 60,248.8 million, +10.2%;
- International: 85,500.3 million, +17.1%;
- Load factor: 81.6%, +0.1ppts;
- Domestic: 79.9%, +0.6ppts;
- International: 82.8%, -0.4ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 536,827 tons, -4.3%;
- Domestic: 134,607 tons, +1.0%;
- International: 392,219 tons, -5.9%;
- Passengers: 57.7 million, +12.1% year-on-year;
- Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 12.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.9 million, +5.1%;
- International: 5.7 million, +16.2%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 30,917.1 million, +12.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 13,280.1 million, +8.8%;
- International: 17,637.0 million, +15.8%;
- Load factor: 85.5%, -0.2ppts;
- Domestic: 84.0%, +0.3pps;
- International: 86.7%, -0.7ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 95,377 tons, -2.9%;
- Domestic: 25,163 tons, +6.1%;
- International: 70,214 tons, -5.8%. [more - original PR - Russian]
- Passengers: 12.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year;