25-Jul-2018 2:56 PM

Russia pax up 10% in Jun-2018

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (23-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.5 million, +10.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.6 million, +9.8%;
    • International: 4.9 million, +11.3%;
  • Traffic (RPKs): 27,436.0 million, +8.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 12,200.9 million, +6.8%;
    • International: 15,235.1 million, +9.4%;
  • Load factor: 85.7%, -0.7ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.6%, +1.0ppts;
    • International: 87.4%, +0.3ppts;
  • Cargo and mail volume: 95,176 tons, +2.7%;

