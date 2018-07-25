25-Jul-2018 2:56 PM
Russia pax up 10% in Jun-2018
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (23-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 11.5 million, +10.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.6 million, +9.8%;
- International: 4.9 million, +11.3%;
- Traffic (RPKs): 27,436.0 million, +8.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 12,200.9 million, +6.8%;
- International: 15,235.1 million, +9.4%;
- Load factor: 85.7%, -0.7ppts;
- Domestic: 83.6%, +1.0ppts;
- International: 87.4%, +0.3ppts;
- Cargo and mail volume: 95,176 tons, +2.7%;
- Domestic: 23,728 tons, -0.1%;
- International: 71,449 tons, +3.7%. [more - original PR - Russian]