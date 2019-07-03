3-Jul-2019 9:38 AM
Russia passes scheduled ICAO security audit
Russia passed (02-Jul-2019) a scheduled ICAO audit of the country's aviation security system, confirming compliance with ICAO standards. The audit covered the practical implementation of standards at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport. Russia's Ministry of Transport, Federal Authority for Transport Oversight and Federal Air Transport Agency will continue work on improving the effectiveness of government control and oversight in the field of aviation security, in accordance with ICAO recommendations. [more - original PR - Russian]