Russia lifts restrictions to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, boosts Baku frequencies from 01-Dec-2021

Russia's Government announced (16-Nov-2021) plans to lift restrictions on scheduled and charter services to/from Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, effective 01-Dec-2021. The government will also increase scheduled Moscow-Baku frequency to twice daily, while other routes serving Baku will increase to twice weekly. Russia will also resume or boost services to nine countries globally effective 01-Dec-2021, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]