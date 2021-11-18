Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Nov-2021 5:25 PM

Russia lifts restrictions to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, boosts Baku frequencies from 01-Dec-2021

Russia's Government announced (16-Nov-2021) plans to lift restrictions on scheduled and charter services to/from Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, effective 01-Dec-2021. The government will also increase scheduled Moscow-Baku frequency to twice daily, while other routes serving Baku will increase to twice weekly. Russia will also resume or boost services to nine countries globally effective 01-Dec-2021, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More