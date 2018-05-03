Russia completes work on 27 transport facilities for FIFA 2018

Russia's Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov stated (03-May-2018) 42 transport facilities are planned for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, of which 27 are ready. Mr Kolobkov said: "The new Platov airport has been built in Rostov-on-Don as well as new terminals in Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Saransk. The existing airports in Volgograd and Yekaterinburg have been renovated. Several facilities at Pulkovo, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports, as well as in Nizhny Novgorod and in Saransk, have also been reconstructed". Mr Kolobkov added that 17 hotels were opened, including three five star hotels in Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod and Saransk. President Vladimir Putin said: "It is important that the infrastructure created, including modern airports, railway stations, roads, junctions, developments in the field of digital technologies and intelligent control systems, will be harmoniously integrated into the national transport system and will serve the dynamic development of our regions and cities, of business activity in the country as a whole and, of course, improving the quality of life". [more - original PR - English/Russian]