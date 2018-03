Ruili Airlines to enter international operations from summer 2018

Ruili Airlines, via its official Weibo account, announced (28-Feb/01-Mar-2018) plans to commence international operations in summer 2018. The carrier plans to launch three times weekly Kunming-Sihanoukville service from 25-Mar-2018, followed by four times weekly Kunming-Jinghong Xishuangbanna-Chiang Mai service from 26-Mar-2018 and three times weekly Kunming-Jinghong Xishuangbanna-Chiang Rai service from 03-Apr-2018.