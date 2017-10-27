US Senator reintroduces Cuban Airport Security Act

US Senator Marco Rubio introduced (26-Oct-2017) an updated version of the Cuban Airport Security Act, legislation that would strengthen American security at airports in Cuba and on commercial services between the two countries. The bill would require:

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to conduct a full audit of security at each of Cuba's 10 international airports, including screening checkpoints, personnel training and vetting and equipment;

TSA to establish an agreement with the Cuban government to allow TSA inspectors to conduct complete assessments of Cuban airports;

US carriers to publicly disclose agreements with Cuban government entities that expect carriers to employ Cuban nationals recruited, hired or trained by Cuban government affiliates;

TSA to develop a standard basis for all federal air marshal agreements with foreign governments and partners;

The US ambassador or the Charge d'Affaires to the US Mission to the ICAO to submit a report to Congress detailing its pursuit to improve airport safety and security. [more - original PR]