Royal Schiphol Group CEO anticipates 'moderate and controlled' movement increase in 2019

Royal Schiphol Group CEO Dick Benschop reported (15-Feb-2019) the group "performed solidly" in 2018, achieving a record number of passengers at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, punctuality improvements and "solid" financial results. Mr Benschop said the airport maintain its position as the world's second best connected airport hub through a "moderate and controlled increase" in aircraft movements while decreasing noise pollution. [more - original PR - English/Dutch]