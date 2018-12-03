Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Dec-2018 2:46 PM

Royal Schiphol Group CEO: 540,000 movements feasible, however not within current runway rules

Royal Schiphol Group CEO Dick Benschop said (28-Nov-2018) growth at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to 540,000 movements p/a out to 2023 is feasible in principle, however "is not possible within the fourth runway rule". The rule stipulates a fourth runway may only be used during peak times and for an average of 40 daily movements. A maximum of 80 movements on the fourth runway is permitted, however there must also be days with fewer than 40 movements. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Benschop called for a moderated growth plan which balances Schiphol Airport's network with environment and sustainability, stating: "One of the worst things that can happen to us is that 40,000 slots will be added at Schiphol in 2021 all at once". [more - original PR - Dutch]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More