Royal Schiphol Group CEO: 540,000 movements feasible, however not within current runway rules

Royal Schiphol Group CEO Dick Benschop said (28-Nov-2018) growth at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to 540,000 movements p/a out to 2023 is feasible in principle, however "is not possible within the fourth runway rule". The rule stipulates a fourth runway may only be used during peak times and for an average of 40 daily movements. A maximum of 80 movements on the fourth runway is permitted, however there must also be days with fewer than 40 movements. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Benschop called for a moderated growth plan which balances Schiphol Airport's network with environment and sustainability, stating: "One of the worst things that can happen to us is that 40,000 slots will be added at Schiphol in 2021 all at once". [more - original PR - Dutch]