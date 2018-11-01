Royal Schiphol Group to implement new airport charges framework to encourage cleaner aircraft ops

Royal Schiphol Group (RSG) announced (31-Oct-2018) plans to introduce a new longterm airport charges framework at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, covering the 01-Apr-2019 to 31-Mar-2022 period. The framework will set out to make operations financially more attractive for airlines to use quieter and cleaner aircraft and more unattractive to use noisy aircraft. The operator will increase charges by an average of 7.9% over three years. By 2021, carriers will pay 180% of the base rate of landing/takeoff charges when operating the noisiest and most polluting aircraft. Costs for security and passenger services charges will also increase in the coming years as RSG increases investments in space, quality and innovation at the airport. [more - original PR - Dutch]