19-Feb-2018 4:25 PM

Royal Schiphol Group reports 2017 net profit of EUR280m

Royal Schiphol Group reported (16-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for 2017:

  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Revenue: EUR1458 million, +2.4% year-on-year:
      • Airport charges: EUR832 million, -0,5%;
      • Concessions: EUR206 million, 10%;
      • Rent and leases: EUR160 million, 1.9%;
      • Parking fees: EUR123million, 6.5%;
      • Advertising: EUR18 million, +2.4%;
      • Services and activities on behalf of third parties: EUR23 million, +1.4%;
      • Hotel activities: EUR33 million, +14.9%;
      • Other: EUR62 million, +8.9%;
    • Adjusted EBITDA: EUR622 million, -5.5%;
    • Net income: EUR280 million, -8.7%. [more - original PR]

