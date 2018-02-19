19-Feb-2018 4:25 PM
Royal Schiphol Group reports 2017 net profit of EUR280m
Royal Schiphol Group reported (16-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for 2017:
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: EUR1458 million, +2.4% year-on-year:
- Airport charges: EUR832 million, -0,5%;
- Concessions: EUR206 million, 10%;
- Rent and leases: EUR160 million, 1.9%;
- Parking fees: EUR123million, 6.5%;
- Advertising: EUR18 million, +2.4%;
- Services and activities on behalf of third parties: EUR23 million, +1.4%;
- Hotel activities: EUR33 million, +14.9%;
- Other: EUR62 million, +8.9%;
- Adjusted EBITDA: EUR622 million, -5.5%;
- Net income: EUR280 million, -8.7%. [more - original PR]
