Royal Schiphol Group appointed (12-Mar-2018) Dick Benschop as CEO, effective 01-May-2018. Mr Benschop previously held the position of Shell Nederland president and Netherlands' State Secretary for Foreign Affairs. He will succeed Jos Nijhuis, who will remain CEO until 30-Apr-2018 and will remain in service with Royal Schiphol Group until 01-Jul-2018 as part of a transition process. [more - original PR - English/Dutch]