Royal Mail contract boosts West Atlantic revenue to record high in 1Q2017

West Atlantic reported (30-May-2017) "the largest quarterly revenue in the history of the company" in 1Q2017. Revenue growth of 21% year-on-year was attributed to additional revenues from Boeing 737F operations generated from the new five year contract with the UK's Royal Mail. Full implementation of the contract will be seen later in 2017. Sub-charter costs increased due to delayed 737-400F deliveries from lessors, requiring the use of subcontracted aircraft on a number of routes. Four aircraft are scheduled to arrive between May-2017 and Aug-2017, replacing all but one subcontracted aircraft. The carrier's cost reduction programme continues as planned. The company's Coventry hangar will be vacated in mid 2017 and its maintenance hangar in Malmö will be closed at the end of 2017 as part of the consolidation of maintenance facilities. The move to a larger unified facility in the UK is expected to improve economies of scale, helping to reduce costs and service the 737F fleet in-house. [more - original PR - English/Swedish]