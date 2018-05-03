Loading
3-May-2018 12:22 PM

Royal Jordanian president and CEO: 'Significant' 1Q2018 turnaround driven by improved revenue

Royal Jordanian president and CEO Stefan Pichler said (02-May-2018) the carrier achieved "significant" financial turnaround in 1Q2018. Mr Pichler said the carrier reduced year-on-year losses by around half to JOD13.8 million (USD19.5 million) in 1Q2018 due to improved revenue performance, noting online ticket sales increasing 73% in 1Q2018. The five year turnaround plan of Royal Jordanian running up to 2022 encompasses initiatives to enhance unit revenues by 7% and lower unit costs by 6%, Mr Pichler said. [more - original PR]

