Royal Jordanian signs USD250m syndicated loan agreement with Arab Bank led consortium
Background ✨
Royal Jordanian outlined plans to grow its fleet from 26 to 41 or 42 aircraft by 2028, including the renewal of Airbus and Embraer fleets by mid 2026 and the delivery of nine Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with some delays expected in arrivals after the summer 2025 peak season. It also improved its financial position through capital increases and the amortisation of accumulated losses in late 2023 and early 20241 2 3 4.