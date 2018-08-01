Royal Jordanian reports 'remarkable progress', halves net loss in 1H2018

Royal Jordanian reported (31-Jul-2018) "remarkable progress in the financial and operational performance" despite greater fuel costs in 1H2018. Gross profit improved 161.7% year-on-year to JOD33.5 million (USD47.2 million) and the carrier's net loss decreased from JOD26.3 million (USD37.1 million) in 1H2017 to JOD12.7 million (USD17.9 million) in 1H2018. Revenue increased 12% to JOD317 million (USD447.1 million) and operational expenses increased 4% to JOD283.4 million (USD399.7 million). Fuel costs increased 27% to JOD74.9 million (USD105.6 million). Passenger numbers increased 6% in response to "non-stop promotions" and "enticing airfares". Load factor increased 4.4ppts to 72.8%. President and CEO Stefan Pichler reported "good" performance indicators in 2Q2018 and greater demand for 3Q2018, due to the summer season, the "dynamism" of tourism in Jordan and the upcoming Hajj season. The airline plans to increase frequency to certain tourist destinations to cater for increased demand. [more - original PR]