Royal Jordanian reports sharply lower net loss for 1Q2019

Royal Jordanian reported (30-Apr-2019) 1Q2019 revenue of JOD145.5 million (USD205.2 million), up 3% year-on-year. The carrier recorded a net loss of JOD5.2 million (USD7.3 million), down 62% year-on-year. Royal Jordanian CEO Stefan Pichler stated the carrier experienced record breaking results in the first quarter, which is a time when most airlines usually register seasonal losses due to lower demand on travel. [more - original PR]