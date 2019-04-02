2-Apr-2019 3:53 PM
Royal Jordanian reports loss of USD8.3m in 2018
Royal Jordanian recorded (01-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for 2018:
- Revenue: JOD653.3 million (USD921.4 million), +8% year-on-year. The carrier attributed this increase in revenue to an unprecedented passenger seat load factor of 73.8%, which is the airline's highest in 10 years;
- Operating profit: JOD19 million (USD26.7 million), +47%. The carrier stated this growth was accomplished despite a 7% rise in total operating costs, which was led by a 28% increase in average fuel prices.
- Net profit (loss): (JOD5.9 million) (USD8.3 million) for 2018. The carrier attributed this result to losses incurred from the operations of Royal Wings and exchange rates. [more - original PR]