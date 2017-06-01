Royal Jordanian reports growth in first four months of 2017, 'positive financial results' expected

Royal Jordanian reported (31-May-2017) "notable growth" in passenger numbers, load factor and cargo volumes in the first four months of 2017. On time performance improved from 77% in 2016 to 81.4% in 2017. The airline noted several marketing campaigns and promotions since the end of 2016 "that greatly influenced the public all over the world". Promotions were run in parallel with efforts to improve services and product. The carrier said a large number of passengers were tourists visiting Jordan. President and CEO Suleiman Obeidat expressed optimism for further growth "in spite of the challenges and high competition", noting the summer season and Hajj and Umrah services are likely to support demand, which will be reflected in "positive financial results" at the end of 2017. [more - original PR]