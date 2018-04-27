Royal Jordanian recovers in 2H2017 to post net profit for 2017

Royal Jordanian reported (26-Apr-2018) net profit before tax of JOD468,000 (USD660,000) in 2017, following "very weak" performance in 1H2017. The result marks the first positive outcome of the airline's five year turnaround plan. The carrier said the profit "might not be significant" but "reflects the effectiveness of the turnaround plan towards profitability" implemented in 2H2017. The carrier achieved positive operating cash flow of JOD22.8 million (USD32.6 million) in 2017. The airline recorded a net loss of JOD26.3 million (USD37.1 million) in 1H2017 due to "commercial challenges", reduced ticket prices caused by "fierce" competition, increased capacity in regional markets and a 3% increase in operating costs, resulting from a 28% increase in fuel prices. In 2H2017, the carrier "considerably" improved commercial performance, "significantly enhanced" load factor performance and stabilised airfares. [more - original PR]