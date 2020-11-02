Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Nov-2020 4:12 PM

Royal Jordanian posts USD271m loss for 3Q2020, reviewing share capital increase

Royal Jordanian announced (27-Oct-2020) accumulated losses of JOD192.5 million (USD271.5 million) as of 30-Sep-2020, which represents 70% of its capital. According to company law, if accumulated losses exceed 75% of capital, then the company shall be liquidated, unless the company's general assembly issues a decision to increase the company's capital or deal with the losses. Jordan's Prime Ministry resolved to authorise procedures that will increase Royal Jordanian's capital by JOD50 million (USD70.5 million) during a five year period, effective 01-Jan-2021, which will result in the provision of JOD10 million (USD14.1 million) p/a. The company remains in discussions with the Prime Ministry and Ministry of Finance to have these payments occur during a two year period, effective 2020, in order that it may receive JOD25 million (USD35.3 million) p/a. Currently, the company's liabilities also exceed its assets by an amount of JOD118.9 million (USD167.7 million). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More