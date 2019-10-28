Royal Jordanian net profit up 139% in first nine months of 2019

Royal Jordanian reported (27-Oct-2019) a net profit of JOD24.4 million (USD34.4 million) for the first nine months of 2019, up 139% year-on-year. Operating revenues grew 1% to JOD514 million (USD724.9 million), while operating costs decreased 4% to JOD412 million (USD581 million), which led to a 28% increase in gross profit. Royal Jordanian president and CEO Stefan Pichler stated the positive financial results for the first nine months of 2019 will ensure the airline registers satisfactory results by the end of 2019. [more - original PR]