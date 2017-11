Royal Jordanian reported (31-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Revenue: JOD202 million (USD284.0 million), +8% year-on-year;

Operating costs: JOD148 million (USD208.1 million), -3%;

Net profit: JOD31.8 million (USD44.7 million), +146%;

Passengers: 955,000, +5%;

Passenger load factor: 75%, +2ppt. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at JOD1 = USD1.405775