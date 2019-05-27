Royal Jordanian launches new wirless IFE system on A320 fleet

Royal Jordanian partnered (26-May-2019) with Bluebox Wow to launch a new wireless inflight entertainment system (IFE) on its fleet of four A319 and six A320 aircraft. The new IFE service is deployed on the Bluebox Wow portable wireless IFE system, which streams content to passengers' personal devices on both Crown and economy classes. Royal Jordanian president and CEO Stefan Pichler said delivering wireless IFE to passengers' own devices is a "cost effective" and "quick way" to modernise the IFE on the carrier's "medium and short haul fleet". [more - original PR]