Royal Jordanian and Optiontown launch four new ancillary products

Royal Jordanian launched (21-Nov-2017) the following products in cooperation with Optiontown:

Flight pass: Allows passengers to purchase multiple tickets bundled to one or more destinations at fixed, pre set fares offering up to 50% discounted rates;

Preferred seat: Allows passengers to select seats, including exit row, window or aisle seats in economy class for a nominal fee, depending on destination;

Excess baggage: Passengers may purchase additional baggage allowance through the airline's website at a discount compared to purchasing at the airport. Excess baggage may be purchased in bulk with a redeemable baggage pass;

Lounge pass: Passengers may purchase access to the Crown Lounge at Amman Queen Alia International Airport without being a Crown Class passenger. Passengers may purchase lounge access vouchers in bulk.

Royal Jordanian president and CEO Stefan Pichler said: "We want to become a customer champion brand, so we need a pipeline of new products at attractive prices to redefine travel for our guests". [more - original PR]