Royal Jordanian CEO predicts 'strong rebound' in results

Royal Jordanian CEO Stefan Pichler, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Oct-2017) the airline has "a lot of room for improvement" but reported "strong recovery in the last four months". The airline is implementing a new turnaround recently approved by the board and Mr Pichler forecast "a strong rebound" in the carrier's 3Q2017 results. Mr Pichler said the airline will become "profitable in a sustainable way" and may return to operational profitability by the end of 2017. [more - CAPA TV]