7-Apr-2021 9:34 AM
Royal Jordanian CEO appointment reflects 'keenness to continue strategy': chair
Royal Jordanian Airlines confirmed (31-Mar-2021) the appointment of Samer Maajali as vice chairman, president and CEO effective 30-Mar-2021. Royal Jordanian chairman Said Darwazah said the appointment reflects the board's commitment to the company's strategic development plans following the impacts of the coronavirus. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Majali previously headed the airline between 2001 and 2009 and has also held senior positions with Gulf Air, Oman Air, SaudiGulf Airlines and IATA. [more - original PR]