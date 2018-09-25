Royal Brunei expecting to have all seven A320neos on order in fleet by Nov-2018

Royal Brunei Airlines CEO Karam Chand stated (22-Sep-2018) the company's fleet modernisation plans "opens up a new phase to pursue further regional growth", adding: "We will have all the seven Airbus A320neos in our fleet by Nov-2018, making [Royal Brunei Airlines] the owner of one of the youngest fleet in the world with an average fleet age of two years". Royal Brunei's A320neos are fitted with the Thales AVANT inflight entertainment system, becoming the first single aisle aircraft to employ the technology. [more - original PR]