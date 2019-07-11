11-Jul-2019 7:53 AM
Royal Brunei Airlines and Malindo Air partner to operate regional services to Borneo
Royal Brunei Airlines announced (10-Jul-2019) plans to operate regional services in partnership with Malindo Air, connecting Brunei with cities in Borneo. Royal Brunei CEO Karam Chand stated the routes "will initially connect five new and two existing cities across Borneo Island and link them to our global network of twenty five international destinations" via Bandar Seri Begawan Brunei International Airport, adding: "Markets in the target cities are currently underserved". The services will be operated with two 72 seat Malindo Air ATR aircraft. [more - original PR]