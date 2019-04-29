Become a CAPA Member
29-Apr-2019

Rostourism targets infrastructure development, removal of barriers and marketing

Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism Head Zarina Doguzova announced (26-Apr-2019) the agency's aims include the development of tourism infrastructure, work on the removal of barriers and restrictions and the relaunch of a marketing strategy for more active promotion overseas. Ms Doguzova said: "Experts forecast that domestic and inbound tourism growth of 10% to 15% is possible if we focus on the development and deepening of a positive image of our country within and in the world". [more - original PR - Russian]

