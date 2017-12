Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) Head Oleg Safonov identified (15-Dec-2017) the introduction of a new law, regulating not only tourism activities but the entire tourism industry, as an aim for 2018. Mr Safonov said the existing law, "written more than 20 years ago" is aimed at the needs of outbound tourism and does not regulate key matters relating to airline activities, hotels and other tourism services. [more - original PR - Russian]