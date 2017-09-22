China and Russia move towards technological partnership model in aviation

Rostec director of international cooperation and regional policy department Victor Kladov stated (21-Sep-2017) the interaction between Russia and China in the area of aircraft power units is currently moving from the 'seller - buyer' model to the format of a technological partnership that includes joint development of technology as well as prospective technologies and materials for future aviation platforms. Mr Kladov added: "This trend is completely in line with the Development Strategy of Rostec State Corporation, whose key goals are increasing the share of civilian products in its revenue up to 50% by 2025 as well as developing high tech civilian products, which undoubtedly includes civilian engine building". [more - original PR]