Rostec commences UAC merger, requires additional capitalisation

Rostec Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov announced (22-Jul-2019) the commencement of the merger of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) with Rostec at a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Mr Chemezov said capitalisation amounting to more than RUB300 billion (EUR4247.3 million) will be required to complete the financial restructuring of all of the corporation's enterprises. The work is aimed at establishing a Russian aircraft manufacturer providing planning and development, manufacturing, assembly and after sales services. Funding is also required to implement Irkut MC-21 programmes and other civilian projects. Mr Chemezov added: "The need for capitalisation support on the part of the state still persists. Of course, we are counting on your support here". Mr Chemezov noted: "We have inherited numerous loans from the 1990s and the early 2000s. Of course, we are servicing these debts and repaying the interest, but we will have trouble repaying the actual loans themselves". The aviation cluster is expected to achieve consolidated revenue of more than RUB1 trillion (EUR14,159.9 million) p/a. [more - original PR - English/Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II]