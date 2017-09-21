UEC and AECC CAE sign MoU on development of engine for prospective long haul, widebody aircraft

United Engine Corporation (UEC) and AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine (AECC CAE) signed (20-Sep-2017) a MoU determining the objectives and main principles of interaction in the joint development of a gas turbine engine for the prospective long haul, widebody aircraft. The start of engine testing is scheduled for 2022 and certification for 2027. Under the MoU, the primary objectives of the programme for creating an engine for the new aircraft will include engaging in joint research and competitive analysis, defining the potential customers' requirements to the engine, forming the appearance of the engine, and determining its basic technical parameters. UEC previously commenced work to develop high thrust PD-35 engine for prospective widebody, long haul aircraft. Research and development groundwork is under way in order to bring the degree of development up to level six, to allow implementing research and development work as a whole with minimal technical risk. [more - original PR - English/Russian]