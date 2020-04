Rossiya expands range of passenger safety measures amid coronavirus pandemic

Rossiya - Russian Airlines expanded (22-Apr-2020) the range of measures aimed at ensuring passenger safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rossiya increased internal requirements for aircraft preparation procedures. The carrier also recommended to change the passenger seating algorithm to ensure maxium distancing onboard. Rossiya replaced head rest covers with a single use variety and discontinued the distribution of press to passengers. The carrier continues to operate services under a reduced schedule. [more - original PR - Russian]