Rossiya - Russian Airlines' board approved (11-Sep-2018) the resignation of CEO Dmitry Saprykin. Mr Saprykin's contract was scheduled to expire in Nov-2018. Deputy CEO for sales and property Sergey Alexandrovsky was appointed acting CEO. Mr Saprykin led Rossiya since Nov-2015 when Aeroflot Group management was tasked with integrating a number of regional carriers belonging to the group under the Rossiya brand. [more - original PR - English/Russian]