Rosimushchestvo negotiates sale of 25% of Moscow Vnukovo Airport

Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) Head Dmitry Pristanskov, according to a 26-Sep-2018 report in TASS, stated the sale of a 25% plus one share stake in Moscow Vnukovo Airport is in negotiations. Mr Pristanskov said there were plans to complete the deal by the end of 2018.IN Feb-2017, Moscow Vnukovo Airport and the Ministry of Transport signed an MoU on the principles of implementation of a project for financing, construction, reconstruction and deployment of airport sites, in relation to the planned concession agreement.