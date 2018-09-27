Become a CAPA Member
27-Sep-2018 3:13 PM

Rosimushchestvo negotiates sale of 25% of Moscow Vnukovo Airport

Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) Head Dmitry Pristanskov, according to a  26-Sep-2018 report in TASS, stated the sale of a 25% plus one share stake in Moscow Vnukovo Airport is in negotiations. Mr Pristanskov said there were plans to complete the deal by the end of 2018.IN Feb-2017, Moscow Vnukovo Airport and the Ministry of Transport signed an MoU on the principles of implementation of a project for financing, construction, reconstruction and deployment of airport sites, in relation to the planned concession agreement.

